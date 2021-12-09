Google Year in Search 2021: ‘Jai Bhim’, Shershaah’, Aryan Khan and Vicky Kaushal among top trends

New Delhi: Google has released several lists of the most-searched keywords, personalities, news events, movies and recipes of 2021 across countries.

Suriya-starrer Tamil superhit “Jai Bhim”, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah” and Salman Khan’s “Radhe” are the top three films that people in India Googled.

“Radhe” was followed by Bell Bottom in the fourth spot and Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”. Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller “Drishyam 2” was the eighth most-search film in India.

“Eternals” topped the global Google searches under the movies category. “Black Widow”, “Dune”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” are the other most-searched films across the world in 2021, Google said.

Here are the 10 most-Googled films in India in 2021:

Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Radhe

Bell Bottom

Eternals

Master

Sooryavanshi

Godzilla vs Kong

Drishyam 2

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Indian Premier League, vaccine portal CoWIN, the T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics are the overall top trending keywords on the search engine giant in India this year.

The film personalities that featured the most in Google Search 2021 were:

Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested in a drugs case on October 2, and was released on bail at on October 28

Shehnaaz Gill: After Sidharth Shukla died from a sudden heart attack in September, fans, friends and celebrities were concerned about the mental and physical health of his close friend, Shehnaaz. After taking a break for a couple of weeks, she returned to shoot for her film, Honsla Rakh.

Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn apps case, and was released in September.

Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal in January, this year.