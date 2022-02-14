Google unveils unique Valentine’s Day doodle

New Delhi: The search giant Google has unveiled a unique animated doodle on this Valentine’s Day 2022 to celebrate the day of love.

This doodle showcases two hamsters separated from one another by a maze game and after completing the puzzle, they again reunite in a big heart in the middle. This simple, engaging game signifies a lover’s interest to meet their partner.

When one will search google, one would see the letters ‘G O O G L E’ written in the form of pipes, while the middle letter ‘O’ displays a giant heart-shaped house with a chimney in which two little smitten hamsters are living happily. The huge blue ‘play’ button which is blinking attracts people to play the game.

Once one would click on the play button, it would take them to the game where one hamster is seen to be giving a flower to another with ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ written on top. In the game, people have to complete the maze by pushing little buttons and levers by joining the pieces of the maze. Once it is completed, the two hamsters meet in the middle of a big heart after clicking a shining ‘heart-shaped’ icon. Whenever one will click the icon, colourful hearts are seen to be pouring out from a chimney.