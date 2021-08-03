Google To Use Own Processor For Upcoming Pixel Phones

Google
New Delhi: The tech giant Google will use its own developed processor for its Pixel phones, marking a move from Qualcomm’s technology, which has powered the search giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years.

Reportedly, the processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release.

Moreover, Google said the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor. “We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that last year Apple started using its own central processor designed for Mac devices, in a step away from chipmaker Intel.

