Google To Use Own Processor For Upcoming Pixel Phones

New Delhi: The tech giant Google will use its own developed processor for its Pixel phones, marking a move from Qualcomm’s technology, which has powered the search giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years.

Reportedly, the processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release.

<>

Here’s a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor – the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet:

📱 #Pixel6

📱 #Pixel6 Pro Both are coming later this year. We’ll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇 (1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

Moreover, Google said the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor. “We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that last year Apple started using its own central processor designed for Mac devices, in a step away from chipmaker Intel.