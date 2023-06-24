Google To Set Up Global Fintech Operation Centre At GIFT City In Gujarat

Google will set up its global fintech operation centre at the GIFT City in Gujarat, CEO Sundar Pichai said on Friday (June 23) following his meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC.

“Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” said Pichai.

The Indian-origin CEO said it was exciting to see the progress India has made, particularly around the vision of Digital India. Pichai added that Google continues to invest in India through the $10 Bn India Digitisation Fund launched in 2020.

“We are excited today that we are announcing the opening up of our global fin tech operation centre in GIFT city Gujarat. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India digitisation fund. We are bringing Bard to more Indian languages very soon. Prime Minister’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time I now see as a blueprint other countries are looking to do,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Narendra Modi.

Post the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that PM Modi has invited Pichai to explore further collaboration in artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity and mobile device manufacturing in India. The duo also discussed collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote research and development and skill development, the ministry added.