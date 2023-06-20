Google To Go For ‘Made-In-India’ Pixel Phones

Following in the footsteps of Apple’s strategy to diversify beyond China, Google is reportedly looking to establish partnerships with Indian suppliers for the local manufacturing of its Pixel smartphones.

With this, Google would join the likes of global tech giants to locally manufacture products in India.

The company has initiated discussions with domestic firms like Lava International and Dixon Technologies India, as well as Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit, Bharat FIH, reports Bloomberg.

These suppliers have been approved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s production-linked financial incentives (PLI), which aim to boost local manufacturing.

By exploring production in India, Google aims to reduce its reliance on China and leverage the benefits of the Make in India initiative.