Google To Display ‘About This Result’ To Users

New Delhi: The search giant- Google has recently shared information from search results to display to its users why they get website recommendations, including “matching keywords” and “related terms”. as well as other pages that are near the local area.

Reportedly, the search giant has unveiled the information behind this search algorithm with the hope that showing this information to users will eventually lead to better results. The panel will also include tips on how to improve searches, such as suggesting more precise words or advising to put quotation marks around specific phrases.

Earlier in February, Google initially rolled out the ”About This Result” panel but the information it contained was much sparer. It showed a Wikipedia highlight about the web page source, that said whether the result was secure, and highlighted whether the result was an organic search or a paid advertisement.