Google Ties up with Foxconn to Start Pixel Production in India

New Delhi: Google is planning to make its Pixel smartphone in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu and has tied up with Taiwan’s Foxconn, sources said on Thursday.

“It will be making the latest models of its smartphones in the state… at the existing Foxconn facility (in Tamil Nadu),” one of the sources said.

Foxconn already assembles Apple’s iPhones at a facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Amid geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, big companies are now considering India as an alternative and safer option.

The strategic shift by tech giants like Google and Apple is expected to boost India’s manufacturing sector According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has ramped up the assembly of iPhones in the country, producing devices worth USD 14 billion in FY24. Currently, India accounts for approximately 14% of Apple’s global iPhone production.