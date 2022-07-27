Google Street View Is Back In India

Google Street View, a feature in Google Maps and Google Earth for interactive panoramas along many streets in the world, was launched in India on Wednesday.

Google has announced the launch of its Street View experience in India in partnership with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

According to a report in India Today Tech, the new Street View feature is available on Google Maps, but only in Bangalore on a pilot basis. The feature will then be released to Hyderabad and later in Kolkata. Shortly after that, the Street View will be rolled out to more cities in India, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar, the report stated.

Google is promising to roll out the Street View feature to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. In addition to this, the company has also partnered with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to provide air quality information on Google Maps.