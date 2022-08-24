Google releases women-centric leg of #BolneSeSabHoga campaign featuring Nikhat Zareen, Sriya Lenka and many more

New Delhi: Google’s latest ad has two main focus areas – local language search, and search queries related to women who have gone against the odds and broken barriers.

The latest leg of the campaign attempts to tell stories of women who have broken barriers and defied societal norms.

The first ad in the series features Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen – who won a Gold medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. She also won a Gold medal at the World Boxing Championship which was held in Turkey.

All through the ad, Zareen is having a conversation with the viewer, talking about the difficulties she faced while trying to pursue the sport. These range from people telling her that boxing was not meant for girls to pressuring her to get married at the ‘right age’.

The second ad in the series portrays the story of Kiran Dembla. Dembla is a Sindhi hailing from Hyderabad who dove head first into the world of competitive bodybuilding after she got married. Her success as a bodybuilder is shown in the ad by how many women at gyms search for her workout routines.

Dembla works as a personal trainer now, training celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Tamanna Bhatia, Prabhas, director SS Rajamouli and actress Anushka Shetty. The ad chronicles her story from the time she got married, highlighting how she pushed boundaries to compete in bodybuilding competitions, uncaring of society’s expectations of how a married woman should behave.

The third ad in the series features Sriya Lenka – the first Indian dancer to break into the Korean Pop (or K-pop) industry. Lenka was the only Indian to be selected to be part of the K-pop girl band ‘Blackswan’. She won a competition called Cygnus, a six-month-long global search to find a replacement for one of the band members, who left the group.

The fourth ad released as a part of this campaign has Prachi Shevgaonkar, founder of a startup called Cool the Globe. Her ad answered the question that society asked – ‘how can a girl change the world on her own’?

This ad features queries that she has relating to the change she wants to bring about in the world. This includes searching for coding classes to build an app to raise awareness about climate change.