Google Pixel Buds Pro With 11 hours Of Battery Launched In India At Rs 19,990

New Delhi: Google has launched the latest Pixel Buds Pro in India. The TWS earbuds have been launched alongside the new Pixel 6a. For the unversed, the highlights of Google Pixel Buds Pro include up to 11 hours of music playback (7 hours with active noise cancellation turned on), Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal and its ability to automatically switch between two devices.

Google Pixel Buds Pro India pricing, availability

Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds are launched in India at 19,990. The earbuds will be available for purchase from Flipkart on July 28. The earbuds will be available in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass colour variants.

Pixel Buds Pro Specification

The Google Pixel Buds Pro sport a lightweight in-ear design. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm drivers powered and feature active noise cancellation. The Pixel Buds Pro have a feature called silent seal which is claimed to adapt to the user’s ear and further enhance the noise cancellation. Further, the earbuds come with a 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms.

The wearables also have a transparency mode which lets users hear ambient sound. The Pixel Buds come with a solid battery but it’s not the best we’ve seen. They can last up to 11 hours with ANC turned off and up to 7 hours with ANC on. The total playback time with the case is claimed to be up to 31 hours.

The earbuds come with IPX4 water-resistant build. While the case is rated IPX2 water-resistant. The earphones support USB Type-C as well as Qi wireless charging. Moreover, they carry support for multipoint connectivity that allows pairing with multiple devices.

Interestingly, Google Pixel Buds Pro only have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity which is kind of outdated when you see that even $25 earphones are featuring Bluetooth v5.2.