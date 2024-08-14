Google Pixel 9 Series Launched in India with Tensor G4 SoC; Check Price

The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL were unveiled at the tech giant’s Made by Google event on Tuesday. These flagship smartphones feature the new Tensor G4 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip.

Each device comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is guaranteed seven years of Android OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops. The Pixel 9 is equipped with 12GB of RAM, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come with 16GB of RAM. The standard model includes dual rear cameras, and the Pro models are equipped with triple rear cameras.

Pixel 9 Specifications

The Pixel 9, a dual SIM (nano+eSIM) device, operates on Android 14 and is guaranteed seven years of OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops. It features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels, a pixel density of 422ppi, peak brightness up to 2,700nits, and a variable refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powering the device is the Tensor G4 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 9 boasts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide-angle camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor and up to 8x Super Res Zoom, and a 48-megapixel Quad PD ultra wide-angle camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor. A 10.5-megapixel dual PD autofocus camera is available at the front for selfies.

The camera system is enhanced with AI features such as Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight, and supports 4K video recording at 24/30/60 fps.

The Pixel 9 is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It comes equipped with a variety of sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options comprise Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

A 4,700mAh battery powers the Pixel 9, supporting 45W wired fast charging (charger sold separately) and Qi-certified wireless charging. The fast-charging capability claims to charge the battery from zero to 55% in approximately 30 minutes. The device promises over 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Its dimensions are 152.8×72.0x8.5mm, and it weighs 198 grams.

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models share the same SIM, software, and chipset with the Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display with a pixel density of 495ppi, a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a larger 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992) SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display with a pixel density of 486ppi, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Both models come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.

Each device in the Pro line features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide camera, a 48-megapixel Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel Quad PD telephoto camera with up to 30x Super Res Zoom and 5x optical zoom. They also have a 42-megapixel Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus for selfies and video calls.

The Pro models are capable of 8K video recording at 30fps and come with an IP68 rating. Connectivity options and sensors are the same as the Pixel 9, but the Pro models also include an additional temperature sensor and an Ultra-Wideband chip.

The Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a slightly larger 5,060mAh battery. Both support 45W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

In terms of size, the Pixel 9 Pro measures 152.8×72.0x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL measures 162.8×76.6×8.5mm and weighs 221 grams.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL price in India

In India, the Pixel 9 is available for Rs. 79,999, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen colors. However, the 128GB model will not be available in the country.

The Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL costs Rs. 1,24,999 for the same memory configuration. Both Pro models are offered in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colors.