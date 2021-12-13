Google Photos Gets Improved Cinematic Photos Feature And Many More: Check Here

New Delhi: Google photos is releasing the latest and improved feature that allows the user to customize their home screen and add some updates to existing features.

The company has also announced a new people and pets widget that enables users to personalize their home screens with the memories of loved ones.

Google Photos already has a Memories Widget feature, available on both Android and iOS devices which allow users to view their memories right on their smartphone’s home screen.

Earlier, last week Google has started rolling out the event Memories feature that allows the users to revisit special events such as New Year’s Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, and more. Users can also rename or remove these Memories from their photo grid.