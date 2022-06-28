Google Nest Cam (Battery) Along With Nest Aware Service Launched In India For Tata Play Subscribers

New Delhi: Google Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Conscious have been launched in India in a collaboration between Google and Tata Play (previously often called Tata Sky). Google Nest Cam brings 1080p HD video streaming that customers can view immediately from the Google Residence app. Read on to know more about the device.

Google Nest Cam (battery), Nest Conscious worth in India

Google Nest Cam (battery) is offered together with Nest Conscious Fundamental in a Snow color at Rs. 14,999. The safety digital camera is individually priced at Rs. 11,999 that features its set up fees, whereas the Nest Conscious service is offered at a further annual cost of Rs. 3,000 for the fundamental tier. Nevertheless, Tata Play is providing the digital camera together with the paid service as a package deal. Clients can, although, additionally decide the Premium plan of the Nest Conscious service at Rs. 5,000 yearly. Tata Play is moreover providing a Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) price Rs. 4,499 with the safety digital camera free of charge underneath an introductory supply to clients ordering the Tata Play Safe+ package deal that features the Google Nest Cam and Nest Conscious Fundamental.

Current and new Tata Play subscribers in over 10 cities together with Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, Thane can now order the Tata Play Safe+ and Tata Play Safe by logging on to the Tata Play web site.

Google Nest Cam (battery) specs, options

The Google Nest Cam (battery) comes with a 2-megapixel digital camera sensor that brings a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view and helps as much as 1080p video seize at 30fps body price. The digital camera additionally contains Night time Imaginative and prescient with HDR help and is provided with a movement sensor of 110-degree horizontal field-of-view to detect objects for surveillance.

Connectivity-wise, the Nest Cam (battery) has Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth Low Vitality (BLE). It features a 3.65V lithium-ion battery that helps document motion even in case of an influence outage. The digital camera can document as much as one hour of occasions on the device utilizing its native storage. This helps maintain a document of an incident even when Wi-Fi is not obtainable.

The Nest Cam (battery) comes with a microphone and speaker to allow two-way communications. It really works with Nest Conscious to allow the animal, automobile, and private alerts. The digital camera can be claimed to vow knowledge on-device to assist present privateness to customers while providing real-time surveillance.

Google has offered a wire-free design on the Nest Cam (battery) that makes it able to be put in at any place in your house — be it on high of a door or on a wall. The digital camera can even stick magnetically to a metallic floor. Additional, it has an IP54-certified weather-resistant design. The Nest Cam (battery) measures 83x83mm and weighs 398 grams.