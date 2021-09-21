Google Meet For Web Gets Automatic Brightness Feature: Know More

New Delhi: Google Meet has added a new feature for the web that has the ability to automatically detect when users appear underexposed and enhance the brightness to improve their visibility if they are in a dark environment.

Reportedly, Google introduced the arrival of the brand new characteristic through a blogpost. This setting is just obtainable on desktop and iOS gadgets when utilizing Google Meet for Web. Users can test for the automated video lighting adjustment replace by heading to More > Settings > Video > Adjust video lighting out of your laptop. When video lighting adjustment is on, Google Meet can detect if the person is underexposed throughout a video name and may routinely improve the brightness of their machine to enhance visibility for others. If the person is underexposed and the pc helps computerized suggestions, then Meet will immediately show the automated video lighting adjustment characteristic.

Users also can turn off video lighting adjustment as a result of having it enabled would possibly have an effect on the pace of the pc. Google says customers might need to flip this characteristic off to permit different apps to run quicker. According to its assist paperwork, the automated video lighting adjustment characteristic is out there to all Google Workspace prospects, in addition to G Suite Basic and Business prospects.

The new feature began rolling out on Monday, September 20, and will likely be made obtainable to all customers within the coming weeks. However, the automated video lighting adjustment characteristic requires a 64-bit working system. It calls for Chrome model M90 or above on Windows, Mac, or Linux; model M90 or above on Chrome OS; and Edge (Chromium) 90 or above on Windows or Mac with {hardware} acceleration enabled and WebGL.

Early last year, Google introduced a low-light mode for Meet on mobile that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically enhance your video to adapt to low light conditions. Video enhancements start five seconds after entering an area with low light and as your lighting conditions change, Google Meet intelligently adapts. For instance, it increases enhancements as lighting conditions worsen and turns processing off when lighting conditions improve.