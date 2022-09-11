Google logo turns grey as tribute to Queen Elizabeth

New Delhi: Search engine Google’s logo – which usually flaunts bright blue, red, yellow and green hues – turned grey on Sunday, leaving the Internet confused. Several users took to Twitter to confirm if others are also seeing “a grey Google logo”.

As the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Google, the ubiquitous search engine, replaced its vibrant logo with a grey one as a mark of respect for her.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who had a reign lasting 70 years, died at her Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8. She was 96.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes around the world and set in motion rapid changes within the British royal family. Upon her death, her eldest son, Charles, became king. He was formally proclaimed as the British monarch on September 10.