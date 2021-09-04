Google locks down Afghan govt email accounts: Reports
New York: Google has temporarily locked down some Afghan government email accounts as the Taliban is attempting to access the former officials’ emails, reports suggested.
Google said Friday it was “taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts,” but did not admit to a complete lockdown of the accounts.
“In consultation with experts, we are continuously assessing the situation in Afghanistan. We are taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts, as information continues to come in,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.