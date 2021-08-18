Google Launches Pixel 5a 5G: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Google has silently launched its Pixel 5a 5G with the same design as the Pixel 4a 5G which was launched in September last year. Google has only made a few changes to the new phone while making it a bit cheaper. Pixel 5a 5G comes with a slightly larger display, features a dust and water resistance rating, and a much larger battery compared to the Pixel 4a 5G.

Google Pixel 5a 5G price, availability

Google Pixel 5a 5G is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is offered in a single colour called Mostly Black. It is available for pre-order in the US and Japan, the only two countries where it will be sold. The phone will go on sale starting August 26.

For comparison, the Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,100) making the newer improved model $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) cheaper. The Pixel 4a 5G also did not come to the Indian market.

Google Pixel 5a 5G Specifications

The Pixel 5a5G runs Android 11, features a 6.34 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display, a refresh rate of 60Hz, an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a pixel density of 413ppi, and HDR support. The display is slightly larger than the Pixel 4a 5G’s 6.2-inch display. The new phone features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. It has 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 5a 5G has almost the same dual rear camera setup as the Pixel 4a 5G, with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.7 lens and a 16 megapixel with an f / 2.2 ultra. Equipped with a sensor. -Wide-angle lens. The difference is that the Pixel 5a’s ultra-wide-angle shooter has a slightly wider field of view (FoV) at 118.7 degrees compared to the Pixel 4a 5G’s 117 degrees. Another difference is that the laser autofocus has been removed on the Google Pixel 5a 5G. On the front is the same 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f / 2.0 aperture housed in a hole punch notch in the upper left corner of the display.

Pixel 5a 5G connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include proximity sensors, ambient light sensors, accelerometers, gyrometer, magnetometers, and barometers. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. The phone has a 4,680mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is larger than the Pixel 4a 5G’s 3,885mAh capacity. The Pixel 5a 5G is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof. In terms of dimensions, the phone size is 154.9×73.7×7.6mm and weighs 183 grams.

Google officially announced the Pixel 6 series earlier this month by showing off its design and some specs. Currently, the Pixel 6 series does not come with a charger, according to a report by The Verge, which quotes Google. Google reportedly said that the Pixel 5a 5G was the last phone to have a charger, and most people already have a USB-C charging brick.