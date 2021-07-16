Google Launches New Privacy Protection For Search History

New Delhi: Google has released a new privacy protection feature that will let users instantly delete the last 15 minutes of browsing history on mobile.

Reportedly, this feature is available in the Google app for iOS, and is coming to the Android Google app later this year. The tool is not yet available for desktop users.

Currently, with auto-delete controls, one can choose to have Google automatically and continuously delete your Search history, along with other Web & App Activity, from your account after three, 18, or 36 months. The company claims that the new tool will add extra protection to the Search history saved to your Google Account.

Additionally, the search giant also adds that it tracks your search history to your experience when you are browsing the web. The company also tracks the Search history only when the ‘Web and App Activity’ setting is enabled. You can also view and delete the Search history any time by going to the My Activity.

Here’s how to delete the search history of last 15 minutes

Firstly, you have to open the Google app on your smartphone. Now, tap on the profile picture placed on the top right corner of the screen. After this select, the option ‘Delete last 15 minutes’ from the drop-down menu. Google will now delete the last 15 minutes of Search history from your account.