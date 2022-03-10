Google Introduces Harassment Manager To Filter Unwanted Comments From Social Media Platforms

New Delhi: the search giant Google has recently introduced an open-source anti-harassment device referred to as ‘Harassment Manager’ to assist journalists, activists, and public figures.

Google’s Jigsaw unit unveiled the code for the open-source anti-harassment tool that can currently work with Twitter’s API to combine moderation options — like hiding tweet replies and muting or blocking accounts — with bulk filtering and reporting system.

The tool will allow the users to download a standalone report containing abusive messages; this creates a paper trail for their employer or, in the case of illegal content like direct threats, law enforcement.