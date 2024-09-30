New Delhi: Google is set to host its annual Google for India 2024 event on October 3. Google for India –– first launched in 2015 –– showcases the company’s latest products, services, and initiatives tailored to the Indian market. The event highlights Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance internet access, digital literacy, and technology-driven solutions in India. It also serves as a platform for Google to unveil updates related to Android, AI, Google Assistant, and other tools designed to meet India’s unique needs.

The event often features announcements related to language translation, digital payments, local business support, education, and government partnerships aimed at empowering India’s digital transformation. While Google hasn’t revealed what it will announce at the event this week, we can expect it to build on the major announcements from last year’s event, which showcased Google’s commitment to enhancing India’s digital landscape. While we don’t have specifics for 2024 yet, we can make some informed guesses based on 2023’s announcements.

In 2023, Google focused on several key areas: AI-powered innovations, support for small businesses, formal credit expansion via Google Pay, and local manufacturing. One of the headline announcements was that Google planned to begin manufacturing Pixel phones in India, starting with the Pixel 8 in 2024, as part of the “Make in India” initiative. We can likely expect an announcement for local production of the Pixel 9 smartphones as well. Additionally, availability of some of the Pixel 9 series phones in India may also be announced.

The 2024 event may also bring further developments in Google’s partnerships with Indian organisations, especially in the fields of education, healthcare, and agriculture. Last year, Google teamed up with Axis My India to launch an inclusive super-app providing access to government services. Given the rapid advancements in generative AI, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Google announce further collaborations to enhance digital inclusivity across rural and urban India.

Finally, digital safety remains a priority. In 2023, Google introduced initiatives like “DigiKavach” to combat online fraud and misinformation, and we could see further enhancements to these programs this year.