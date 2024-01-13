Google Employee Fired After 19 Years At Company

New York: Kevin Bourrillion, a Google employee with an impressive 19-year tenure at the company, recently found himself facing an unexpected career transition. After nearly two decades with the company, Bourrillion was laid off.

He took to social media to share his thoughts on the end of his long journey at Google.

“End of an era! After 19 years of working at Google with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I’d been laid off overnight,” Bourrillion posted on his social media accounts.

While acknowledging the challenges that come with being laid off, Bourrillion expressed a surprisingly positive outlook. “Layoffs suck, but in my case… it’s fine, because I’ve needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now,” he shared.

Instead, Bourrillion highlighted his eagerness to explore new pursuits, such as cycling, reading, restarting drum lessons, travel, and spending quality time with his family.

“No expressions of sympathy are called for in my case! And with that, I’m off to go figure out how to actually live my life!” he exclaimed.

Bourrillion’s departure coincides with Alphabet Inc.’s recent announcement of layoffs within its digital assistant, hardware, and engineering teams.

A Google spokesperson addressed the layoffs, stating, “Throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organisational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.”

The affected employees, including those from the Google Assistant and augmented reality hardware teams, will have the opportunity to apply for open positions elsewhere within Google.