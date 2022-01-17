Google Doodle Urges People to Get Vaccinated, Wear Face Masks to Protect Against Covid-19

New Delhi: Google Doodle urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks as Covid-19 cases continue to report a record surge in India and other countries.

the animated Doodle shows G.O.O.G.L.E wearing masks and jumping in joy. Google Doodle also shared resources on finding the nearest vaccine site and what steps can people take to prevent the Covid-19 spread.

In May last year, Google rolled out the same doodle in countries including US, UK, Canada, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The animated doodle has reappeared on the Google site amid the growth of COVID-19 cases around the world due to its Omicron variant.