Google Doodle Thanks All The Healthcare Workers and Scientific Researchers

New Delhi: Google decided to celebrate and thank the public health workers as well as the scientific community with a doodle that is featured on the search engine’s main page.

The doodle is animated. It’s left side shows a scientist at work with glasses. The ‘G’ then pops up a heart that is sent to the ‘E’ at the very end, as a token of love and appreciation given to the hardworking community.

“Thank You: Public Health Workers and Researchers in the Scientific Community,” Google said. Further, it added, “To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you.”