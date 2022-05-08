Google Doodle marks Mother’s Day with heartfelt GIF

New Delhi: Google is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special Gif Doodle with four slides. The doodle shows four illustrations of a child and mother’s hands.

In the first slide, the child is shown holding mom’s finger, the second one shows they read braille, the third slide shows them washing hands under a tap, and the last one shows mother and child planting sapling.

The doodle comes with a Happy Mother’s Day wish accompanied with a heart emoji.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour and recognise the love of all the mothers. On this day, children hails their mother for everything she does assiduously. In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year.