Google Doodle marks Earth Day 2023 with ways to curb climate change

New Delhi: Google has taken the initiative to celebrate World Earth Day 2023 via a doodle today, Saturday, 22 April. The Google Doodle today is trying to create awareness among people about the harmful effects of climate change and how it can affect us if not controlled immediately. The doodle has a strong message for everyone.

The Google Doodle today, Saturday, also speaks about global warming in a creative manner. It is sure to attract the attention of users.

Today’s Doodle describes how individuals and communities can work together to save our earth. From the way we travel, to the electricity we use, the food we eat, and the things we buy, we can make a difference amid the worst climate change impact across the globe.

According to Google’s blog, every individual’s small actions include; “opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer, practising a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible, walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible,” can play a significant role in fighting against climate change.