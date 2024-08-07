Google Doodle marks ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today

Paris: Google Doodle released an illustration today to mark the ‘Climbing event’ at the Paris Olympics 2024. This doodle will be visible worldwide.

The description states, “Hold off on those other plans because this main event is gripping! Victory is just within reach for the Climbing contestants!” The illustration depicts a bird climbing a statute to mark the scheduled Semifinal Lead ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

The Doodle shows Google’s signature Olympics birds climbing a Parisian building (marked by Gothic gargoyles) and holding on to dear life as it manages to overcome the hurdle.

The sport climbing events at the 2024 Summer Olympics began on August 5 and will continue until August 10.

These events are being held at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Saint-Denis, which was constructed specifically for the Games alongside an aquatic centre in the same area.

This year marks the return of competition climbing to the Olympic program after its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.