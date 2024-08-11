Google Doodle Celebrates the Conclusion of Paris Games at Stade de France

New Delhi: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the conclusion of the Paris Games at the Stade de France. The games were a thrilling event from start to finish, showcasing top athletes from around the world. The United States led the medal tally with 113 medals, followed by China with 88 and Japan with 65.

Simone Biles, the American gymnast, made history by winning four gold medals. Usain Bolt, the Jamaican sprinter, won his third consecutive gold in the 100-meter dash. The Refugee Olympic Team also made its debut, with 10 athletes competing.

The games were a huge success, with over 10 million tickets sold. This event highlighted the power of sport to unite people globally. Over three weeks, athletes sailed at Marseille Marina, played volleyball by the Eiffel Tower, and rode horses at Château de Versailles.