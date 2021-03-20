Google Doodle celebrates Spring season

New Delhi: The Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated the beginning of Spring 2021 in Northern Hemisphere.

Spring 2021 starts on March 20, and ends on June 21. Marking the first day of the season, Spring Equinox is a day when the day and night are equal in length. The word equinox comes from the Latin for equal and night. Almost everywhere in the world, nighttime and daytime will be 12 hours long.

Equinox is used to mark the change of seasons, as the balance of light shifts to make days longer than nights. It marks the end of the winter season and informs people about the arrival of warmer days.

On the day of the equinox, the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west. At other times in the year, it appears off-centre, if you’re facing those directions.