Google doodle celebrates physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani’s 104th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Today’s (August 23) Google Doodle celebrated the 104th birthday of Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani, one of the country’s first female scientists. Her life’s work and research made it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts, and laid the groundwork for the nation to harness renewable energy.

Also known across the country as the ‘Weather Woman of India’, scientist Anna Mani laid the groundwork in the country to harness renewable energy, and also conducted several types of research which helped present-day weather predicting agencies in the country.

Anni Mani was born on August 23, 1918, in the former state of Travancore (present-day Kerala). An avid reader, she spent most of her young years surrounded by books and even read all the books in her public library by the age of 12.

She had an intricate education portfolio and even had formal training under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman, where she specialized in the study of rubies and diamonds. She later started specializing in meteorological instrumentation at the Imperial College of London.

After coming to India, she started working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), helping the agency design and curate its own weather instruments. She helped and overlooked the design of over 100 weather instruments during her time at the IMD.

Thriving in a male-dominated career field, Anna Mani became one of the most renowned scientists in India and became the head of the division in the IMD. She became the Director General of the IMD and also held several key positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation.

Scientist Anna Mani followed Gandhian values and wore Khadi clothes all her life. She was one of the most inspiring scientists in India and is an inspiration to millions of women across the country. Today, Google Doodle is honouring her achievements in the world of science.