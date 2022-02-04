Google Doodle celebrates opening of Beijing Winter Games 2022

New Delhi: The Winter Olympics 2022 begin on February 4 in China’s capital city Beijing. Google is marking the event with an animated doodle displaying some of the events that are scheduled to take place during the Olympics.

Google is joining the celebration with an animated Doodle that showcases some of the events spectators can expect to see, as demonstrated by six adorable animals, including a snowboarding leopard, an ice dancing rabbit and a curling mouse.

The Games will take place over 16 days, with the opening ceremony being held on Friday and the closing ceremony following on Feb. 20. This year’s Olympics will feature 109 events, seven more than were at PyeongChang in 2018, including a women-only bobsled event called monobob, mixed team aerials in freestyle skiing and mixed team snowboard cross, which features several athletes competing on the same course at the same time.