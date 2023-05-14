Google Doodle Celebrates Mother’s Day

New Delhi: Mother’s Day was celebrated on Sunday may 14 and Google released a doodle to mark the occasion. The animated doodle displayed a few animal family throwback photos with mothers over the years.

Additionally, Google also shared the behind-the-scenes process of hand-crafted clay artwork.

Some of the countries the doodle reached included India, Brazil, Chile, Canada, United States of America, Japan and Peru.

Annually, Google has created a doodle on Mother’s Day to celebrate the occasion. Previously, some of the Mother’s Day doodle have featured images of mothers and their children, flowers and animals.

In various parts of the world, Mother’s Day is generally celebrated on the second Sunday of May.