Google doodle celebrates Malayalam cinema’s first woman actor PK Rosy

New Delhi: Today’s Doodle honours PK Rosy, who became the first female lead in Malayalam cinema. On this day in 1903, Rosy was born Rajamma in Thiruvananthapuram, formerly Trivandrum (Kerala’s capital city). Rosy’s passion for acting began at a young age.

In an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). Even today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many.

It is said that Rosy was forced to leave Kerala after the backlash. she led to Tamil Nadu in a lorry where she married the lorry driver.

"Though she never received recognition for her work during her lifetime, Rosy's story is relevant to conversations about representation in the media. Today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many," Google said.

Today’s Google Doodle shows a portrait of PK Rosy in front of the Google logo painted on a film reel surrounded by roses. Rosy is seen wearing a saree in the Google Doodle.