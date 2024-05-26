Google Doodle celebrates IPL 2024 final match in Chennai





New Delhi: Today’s Google Doodle is celebrating the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, also known as TATA IPL 2024. The colorful doodle marked the ‘endgame’ of one of the most exciting cricket tournaments of the year.



The IPL 2024 started with ten teams from various parts of India, split into two groups. Each team played a total of 14 games, with seven games at home and seven away. This format ensured that fans across the country could enjoy thrilling cricket action in their cities.



As the tournament progressed, the top four teams from the group stage advanced to the high-stakes Qualifier and Eliminator rounds. These matches were intense, filled with dramatic moments and exceptional performances. Ultimately, two teams emerged victorious, earning the right to compete in the IPL17 finals.



This year’s final is held in Chennai, adding to the excitement as fans eagerly anticipate which team will be crowned the champion. The tournament has been full of surprises, with underdog teams challenging the favourites and new talents showcasing their skills.



The Google Doodle description captures the essence of the IPL17 finals: “This Doodle celebrates the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, also known as IPL17 or TATA IPL 2024, taking place in Chennai. This year’s tournament has been brimming with excitement, and many are eager to see which team will be crowned champion. Through perseverance and teamwork, both teams have come out on top to face off in the IPL17 finals.”



