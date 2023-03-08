New Delhi: Google pays tribute to women around the world on International Women’s Day 2023 with a special Doodle today. Through an interactive Google Doodle, the search giant highlights the way women provide support and help to each other in their daily life.

“Our theme this year was ‘women supporting women’, so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life, said Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who illustrated this year’s doodle.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day by honouring the many ways in which women support women. They released a Doodle on March 8 featuring vignettes within each GOOGLE letter, highlighting many areas women support each other to “progress and improve each other’s quality of life”. It has a woman delivering a speech as women of all ages look up to her, moms taking care of their babies, women marching to change the world, and a woman doctor. Additionally, if you click on the Doodle, purple confetti falls on the screen, and women raise purple flags while wearing wristbands in the same shade. For the uninitiated, suffragettes wore purple in 1908.

The Google Doodle website shared the animation and wrote, “Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood. In honour of women across the globe who are supporting each other across all aspects of life – Happy International Women’s Day.”