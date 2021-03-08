Google Doodle Celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, Google Doodle is celebrating the firsts in women’s history- highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and excelled in education, civil rights, science, art, and more.

Illustrated by Helene Leroux, the video Doodle honours and pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands of many trailblazers opening doors and paving way for generations of women around the globe. International Women’s Day 2021 falls right within Women’s History Month in various countries around the globe.

The Doodle, which when clicked on, allows users to watch a video that showcases the breakthroughs that women made across centuries.

Google describes the Doodle as “a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more. Specifically, we pay homage to these SHEroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women.”