Google Doodle celebrates India’s 74th Republic Day

New Delhi: Google marked India’s 74th Republic Day with a doodle illustrated by Ahmedabad artist Parth Kothekar. Reflecting every Indian’s fascination towards the grand Republic Day Parade, artist Parth Kothekar beautifully crafted a hand-cut paper artwork to illustrate Google Doodle celebrating Republic Day 2023.

In addition to President House being a significant element of his Google Doodle, it also has a depiction of spectacular bike pyramids formed by defence personnel on the parade. Some horsemen visible in the illustration remind us of the 61 Cavalry regiment, which is the only active horse cavalry unit in the world at present.

Apart from this, the doodle also consists of other elements like CRPF marching contingent, India Gate, India’s national bird- peacock, etc.

Like every year, Google Doodle celebrated India’s Republic Day with an illustration depicting India’s culture and tradition. At the same time, such an illustration reminds the world about India’s struggle to gain independence from the Britishers and form its constitution.

While speaking about the Republic Day Google Doodle, Kothekar said, “My inspiration was to create a portrait of India. The exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade is vast and humbling! I wished to weave various strands and elements of it together.”

The artist added, “During my school days, every year I would be mesmerized by the Republic Day parade. Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process.”