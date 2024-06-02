Google Doodle celebrates ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup

New York: Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, highlighting the increased participation of teams this year.

In a post on X, Mr. Pichai shared his excitement for the global growth of his favourite sport, which is being celebrated with a dedicated Google Doodle.

“More teams than ever will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup this year. Exciting to see my favorite sport growing globally – and celebrated in today’s #Doodle. First toss is in a few hours – good luck to all the teams!” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 kickstarted on June 2 in the USA and West Indies.

This tournament is the ninth edition since it started in 2009. The United States is the host nation this year, and a record 20 teams from around the world will compete on the big stage. The teams are divided into four groups of five for the group stage, and face off against every other country in their group once.

The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup gives the best men’s cricketers in the world the opportunity to show off their skills and represent their nation. The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.