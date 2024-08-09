Google Doodle celebrates Breaking’s debut at Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi: Google Doodle today (9 August 2024) has unveiled a special illustration to commemorate the ‘Breaking Dance Competition’ at the Paris Olympics 2024. This unique doodle, designed to celebrate the event, will be visible to audiences across the globe.

The illustration depicts a few birds with one bird depicting the breaking dance of a player participating and another in the flock cheering for the win, it is a beautiful and mesmerising sight for the audience to watch a Google Doodle celebrating the participants and also a reminder for each country to celebrate and support athletes with unwavering support.

The recent Google Doodle celebrates the vibrant summer games and themes with a breaking dance illustration of birds and others supporting it for the great win and has been a great way to celebrate its debut at Olympics 2024.

Breaking is more widely recognised as breakdancing, originated in the Bronx, New York, during the 1970s as a vital element of hip-hop culture. This dynamic dance form is distinguished by its athletic moves, which include intricate spins, flips, and other physically demanding techniques. The art of breaking began gaining international attention in the 1990s when global competitions emerged, showcasing the talent and creativity of dancers from around the world.

The term breaking in breakdancing itself is derived from instrumental breaks in music tracks, where the beats provide the rhythmic foundation for dancers to perform their most impressive and complex moves. These breaks are the moments in the music that fuels the high-energy, rhythmic flow that defines breaking, allowing dancers to express their skills and creativity in sync with the beat.