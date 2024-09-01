Google Doodle celebrates Archery at Paris Paralympic Games 2024

New Delhi: Google has been celebrating the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 every single day by releasing new Google Doodles. Google continued the tradition today by releasing a new animated Doodle that features the Paralympic themed birds. The themes for today’s Google Doodle are Archery, Summer Games, and Paralympics. While sharing this Doodle, Google wrote, “Precision, patience, Paris: the Para Archery athletes are aiming for victory!”

Today’s Google Doodle featured a bird-cum-Para athlete shooting a fork at a signboard with the help of a bow. Another bird is peacefully sleeping on the signboard. The moment the fork hits the target, the other bird wakes up from its sleep and got worried. The bird then checked its rear to see if it was okay or was it hurt by the fork.

Sports enthusiast can catch a glimpse of the Paris Paralympics through online live streaming which is available on Jio Cinema or through DD Sports channel.