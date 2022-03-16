Google Doodle Celebrates 200th Birth Anniversary of French Painter Rosa Bonheur

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday, March 16 came up with a Doodle to celebrate the 200th birthday of French painter Rosa Bonheur, whose successful career inspired a future generation of women in the arts. Born on this day in 1822 in Bordeaux, France, Rosa Bonheur early artistic education was facilitated by her father, a minor landscape painter.

An animalier is an artist, mainly from the 19th century, who specialises in, or is known for, skill in the realistic portrayal of animals. The more general term for such artists is ‘animal painter’.

Bonheur was one of the most renowned animaliers of her era who went on to become one of the all-time greats.

She was widely considered to be the most famous female painter of the nineteenth century.

Google Doodle page of the day says: Scholars believe an 1849 exhibition of “Plowing in Nivernais,” a government commission that is now housed in France’s Musée Nationale du Château de Fontainebleau, established her as a professional artist. In 1853, Bonheur garnered international acclaim with her painting “The Horse Fair,” which depicted the horse market held in Paris. As her most well-known work, this painting remains on exhibit in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The French Empress Eugénie awarded Bonheur the Legion of Honor—one of the nation’s most prestigious awards, in 1865.

Bonheur was also openly homosexual and lived with her partner Nathalie Micas for over 40 years.