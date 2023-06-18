Google Doodle celebrates 112th birthday of Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

New Delhi: Today’s Google Doodle pays tribute to Dr. Kamala Sohonie, the remarkable Indian biochemist who paved the way for women in science. On her 112th birthday, we celebrate her ground-breaking achievements and her role in inspiring future generations.

The Google Doodle today shows Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie as a colorful animated illustration on her 112th birthday, with illustrations of a microscope, scientific slides, and plants around her to signify her works in the field of science.

Scientist Kamala Sohonie was the first woman in India to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), which is considered to be the best institute in the country. Sohonie also became the first Indian woman ever to get a Ph.D. in a scientific disciple.

Celebrating her remarkable works and feat in Indian science, Google wrote, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie, who was the first Indian woman to get a Ph. D in a scientific discipline, paving the way for women to pursue degrees in STEM.”

Dr Kamala Sohonie became a pioneer for all women in India and took a major step forward, diminishing gender bias in the field of science. She got accepted into the IISc Bangalore, but the authorities doubted her capabilities because she was a woman.

Despite the stringent conditions posed to her, she overcame gender bias and became one of the best students in IISc, paving the way for other women to follow in her footsteps. She later started exploring how different proteins in legumes could provide nourishment for children.

Dr Kamala Sohonie’s landmark work was developing an affordable diet and nutrition supplement made using palm nectar. This drink was called Neera, and was rich in Vitamin C and other nutrients, providing nourishment to pregnant women and malnourished children.