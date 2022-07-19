Google doodle by Indian artist pays tribute to Balamani Amma, grandmother of Malayalam literature

New Delhi: Illustrated by Kerala-based artist Devika Ramachandran, a Google doodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, a famous Indian poet who was known as the grandmother of Malayalam literature.

Balamani Amma was born on July 19 in 1909 in Nalapat, her ancestral home in Kerala’s Punnayurkulam. She was a recipient of numerous awards for her poetry including Padma Vibhushan – the second-highest civilian award in India and the Saraswati Samman – the nation’s most esteemed literary award. Amma published more than 20 anthologies of poetry, prose, and translations.

Amma never received any formal training or education, but was instead schooled at home by her uncle Nalappat Narayana Menon, who was also a popular Malayali poet. He had an impressive collection of books and works that Amma studied at a young age.

At 19, she married V.M. Nair, the managing director and managing editor of Mathrubhumi, a Malayalam newspaper.

In 1930, at the age of 21, Amma published her first poem titled Kooppukai. Her first recognition as a gifted poet came from the former ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin, Parikshith Thampuran, who awarded her with the Sahithya Nipuna Puraskaram.

As an avid reader of Indian mythology, Amma’s poetry tended to put a spin on the traditional understanding of women characters. Her early poems glorified motherhood in a new light—she became known as the “poetess of motherhood”.

Her works adopted the ideas and stories of mythological characters, but depicted women as powerful figures who remained ordinary human beings. Her most famous works include Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962) and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966).

She was also the mother of Kamala Das, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature in 1984.

Amma passed away in 2004 and her cremation was attended with full state honors. Her poems describing her love for children and grandchildren earned her the titles of Amma (Mother) and Muthassi (Grandmother) of Malayalam poetry.