Google Chrome Adds Fingerprint Lock For Incognito Tabs On Android: Here’s How It Works

New Delhi: Google Chrome for Android will now let user lock their incognito session with a password code or biometric info when they exit the app.

Users can activate this feature by going to Chrome Settings > Privacy & Security and turning on the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome” toggle. So next time when a user exits Chrome, their incognito session will automatically be locked. To unlock the incognito tabs, you can use the biometric unlock on the phone such as a fingerprint unlock or lock code.

This feature works well when searching for a topic that you don’t want to appear in your recommendations or history.