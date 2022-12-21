Google CEO Sundar Pichai Shares Memories with Special Mention Of “Rasagola”

New Delhi: During the Google For India event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai & Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took the stage and shared some of their most memorable memories from their days in the IIT.

Talking to audience at Google for India meet, the IIT Kharagpur alma matter reminisced how he used to “eat two rasagolas everyday”.

Pichai, who took a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and then went on to do an MS from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, also met his now-wife Anjali at IIT Kharagpur itself. He also remembered the fond memories with his friends.