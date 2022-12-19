Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi: ‘Look forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency’

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed innovation & technology among other things.

Pichai said that India will have a significant export economy and must strike a balance between protecting residents and allowing businesses to develop within its framework, news agency PTI reported.

Sundar Pichai stated during the Google for India event that the business is focusing on companies from India and that out of the $300 million allocated for the startups, around one-fourth would be allocated to organisations with female leaders.

According to him, technology is impacting people’s lives on a global scale, necessitating the creation of fair and reasonable regulations.

Expressing his gratitude towards PM Modi, Pichai tweeted: “Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi . Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.”

Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all. pic.twitter.com/eEOHvGwbqO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

In response to a tweet by Sundar Pichai, the Prime Minister tweeted; “Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development.