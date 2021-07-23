Google Brings Doodle Champion Island Games!

New Delhi: Google will be bringing all the sporting action a little closer as Olympics inches closer.

Typically, these are simple one-click games with minimal graphics. But for the Olympics, Google launched “Champion Island.” This is the largest Google Doodle game we’ve seen so far. Champion Island is an RPG with a bunch of minigames and areas to explore.

Created in collaboration with Japanese animation STUDIO 4°C, the Doodle Champion Island Games is the largest-ever interactive Doodle game to date, and presents a 16-bit adventure set within the game world of Champion Island. There, players can join a team and unleash their competitive spirit as they face off against the reigning Champions of table tennis, skateboarding, rugby, archery, climbing, marathon running, and synchronised swimming.

The game starts with you in the role of “Lucky the Ninja Cat.” After you get past the first minigame you’re asked to join a team—Red, Blue, Yellow, or Green. There’s a global leaderboard that shows which team is winning, so choose wisely.

Once you have a team, the idea is to find the “champions” of each sport and challenge them to minigames. These champions are inspired by Japanese history and folklore. The games are introduced with fun animated cutscenes.

In total, there are seven minigames, including table tennis, rugby, running, swimming, and climbing. Beyond those games, there are also side quests and other things to find. There’s a lot to explore, so don’t feel like you have to do it all in one sitting.

As mentioned, when you choose a team, you are joining a global team. Your progress and success in the game contribute to the team’s overall score. The Olympics is a global event and Champion Island is a global event as well.