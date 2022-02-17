Google announces Android privacy changes

New York: Google has announced that it is working on better privacy measures for Android aimed at limiting sharing of user data across apps. The move comes as a counteraction to Apple’s introduction of strict privacy changes to iOS last year, but Google said changes in Android privacy will not be as disruptive as what Apple did.

Google’s plan to limit data tracking on its Chrome browser has been extended to cover apps on its Android-based smartphones.

Its so-called Privacy Sandbox project aims to curb the amount of user data that advertisers can gather.

Rival Apple now forces app developers to ask permission from users before tracking them.

The news will be a blow to firms like Meta, which rely on putting their code on apps to track consumer behaviour.

Android privacy is set to undergo an overhaul soon, but Google is not providing a timeline for when these changes will arrive. Google said its new privacy restrictions will involve replacing advertising ID on Android devices. Advertising ID is a set of string characters that give a device its identity and help advertisers collect and share information about it. This information is shared with several firms in order to personalise advertisements.