Goods Train’s Engine Gets Detached From Bogies In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Several bogies of a goods train detached from the engine on the Sambalpur-Bargarh upline on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Durgapalli Laxmi Dunguri railway crossing at around 9 pm. The engine was moving forward when the bogies got detached.

After the loco pilot of the goods train was informed about the incident, the train was reversed and the bogies were reattached to the goods train.

An official said that such incident sometimes happens in goods trains.

No damage has been reported in this incident.