Goods Train Engine Catches Fire At Barbil Railway Station

Keonjhar: The engine of a goods train caught fire when it was parked at Barbil railway station for freight loading on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the train was scheduled to leave for Balani siding after loading an iron ore consignment, when the loco pilot saw thick smoke billowing out of the second engine.

At around 2.30 pm, fire personnel were alerted. Firefighters then rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

It is been suspected that the fire erupted due to an electrical short-circuit. However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.