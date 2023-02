Koraput: At least eleven wagons of the train derailed at Sivlingapuram in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh near the Odisha border in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, eleven wagons of the train were en route to Araku from Kothavalasa. Following this, a Quick Response Team (QRT) from Koraput left for the accident site.

The Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur passenger train was cancelled following the derailment.